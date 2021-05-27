Warner Music and Coalition team with Ikky on 4N Records

Warner Music Canada, Warner Music India and Coalition Music have partnered with Canadian artist and producer Ikwinder Singh (Ikky) for the launch of 4N Records.

The announcement is accompanied by the debut single, 80 90, featuring Garry Sandhu and Amrit Maan, available on all streaming platforms and digital stores from Friday. The video directed by David Redman is set in Canada, London and California, blending a trio of cultures.

4N Records aims to create songs and collaborations that will bridge the gap between India’s booming music scene and the rest of the world.

Before he was out of his teens this year, Ikky had already produced and co-written global Punjabi hit songs such as Diamond by Gurnam Bhullar, Difference by Amrit Mann, Bambiha Bole by Amrit Maan & Sidhu Moose Wala and Yeah Baby by Garry Sandhu. Collectively, these singles have amassed over one billion streams worldwide combined.

Ikky said: "Throughout my career, I have felt as though I am an outsider because I wear a turban in a musical community where that is uncommon. It’s funny, in Canada, I’m the producer with a turban, in the UK I’m the Indian guy, in India I’m the Canadian kid. There is always a little part of me that feels as though I am a constant foreigner. I kept on returning to this term in my head and when I told my partners that I wanted to call this company 4N, they immediately understood.”

“Ikky’s magnetism is infectious,” said Mathew Fruitman from Coalition Music and 4N Records president. “He so effortlessly combines his cultural experience and love for sounds, creating a lasting foundation that’s his musical strength. He has a unique ability to attract great talent, meld genres and is a great leader for 4N Records.”

“We are so excited to partner with Ikky, and 4N Records,” said Steve Kane, president of Warner Music Canada. “His creativity and passion are unrivalled, and we’re endlessly impressed by his ability to create hit songs that span cultural boundaries. We are pleased to grow our valued relationship with Coalition Music as we join together in partnership with Warner Music India.”

"Ikky is one of the trailblazing artists whose music has crossed boundaries in a short span of time,” said Jay Mehta, MD, Warner Music India & SAARC. “We are delighted to announce this association with him as it completely resonates with our vision to take the Indian sound global. With 4N Records and Warner Music Canada, we found a perfect partnership that not only echoes but also amplifies our aim.”

Ikky and his newly established 4N Records will be based in Toronto, Canada at Coalition Music’s facility.

Following the debut song 80 90, a new collaboration with a Punjabi and Latin artist is almost complete and set for a summer release. 4N is also collaborating with rap artist Nseeb, while discussions of taking 4N artists on tour around the world have already begun.