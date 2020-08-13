Warner Music and Dogan sign Turkish pop act Aleyna Tilki

Leading Turkish pop star Aleyna Tilki has signed a new recording contract with the partnership of Warner Music and Dogan Music.

She is the first act to be signed to the record companies’ joint roster since the labels announced they were expanding their partnership earlier this year.

Tilki is a breakthrough star in Turkey. The video for Cevapsiz Cinlama by Emrah Karaduman ft. Aleyna Tilki is the most-watched ever Turkish music video on YouTube.

Tilki shot to fame on Yetenek Sizsiniz Turkiye, the Turkish version of the international Got Talent format, after she got to the semi-finals. Her debut single Sen Olsan Bari went to No.1 in the charts in July 2017. She has also spent time in Los Angeles, where she completed her English language learning and met with artists, producers and songwriters.

Tilki said: “I always promised my listeners that a world star will rise from Turkey. Now I get to do my best to fulfil this promise and I will work harder than ever. Signing with Warner Music is a big step on this road. This is a dream come true and I am very happy.”

Samsun Demir, CEO, Dogan Music Group, added: “We’ve been privileged to help Aleyna build her career in Turkey and we’re super excited for music fans in the wider world to get to know their amazing music.”

Alfonso Perez-Soto, EVP, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Warner Music, said: “From the moment I discovered Aleyna on YouTube I was determined to bring her to Warner Music. She is an amazing artist and her potential is there for everyone to see.

“Now we’re going to plug her into Warner’s international network, I’m sure she’ll become a global superstar. Dogan Music has played a massive part in her journey so far and with Gulce Ozyesilpinar now involved and giving Aleyna expert support and guidance, we’re ready to take her career to the next level.”

