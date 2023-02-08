Warner Music appoints Ariel Bardin to new role of president of technology

Warner Music Group has appointed Ariel Bardin to the newly created post of president of technology.

As a member of WMG’s executive leadership team, Bardin will oversee the company’s technology and data teams as well as the development of systems, processes and products to support the next phase of the major’s global growth.

Based in New York, he reports to WMG’s new CEO Robert Kyncl. The pair previously worked together at YouTube/Google.

Robert Kyncl, formerly YouTube chief business officer, said: “Ariel understands how technology can serve creativity to have real, long-lasting cultural and commercial impact. He has a tremendous appreciation for artistry, deep technical expertise, and a proven track record in execution at the highest level. We’re fortunate to welcome him to our team.”

Ariel Bardin said: “I had the pleasure of working with Robert during our time together at Google, where I especially enjoyed our work empowering and equipping YouTube creators. WMG is entering an exciting new era under his leadership, and I’m looking forward to joining him and the rest of the company on a mission to provide the highest level of service to the company’s artists, songwriters, and teams.”

Bardin spent 16 years at Google and YouTube, where he built and launched initiatives including Google AdWords and Google Payments. At YouTube, he worked closely with creators to ensure the platform helped them build their businesses, and he headed the teams developing creator products and Content ID.