Warner Music appoints Sarah Ismail as managing director of ADA Asia

Sarah Ismail has been appointed as managing director of ADA Asia, part of Warner Music Group’s independent label and artist services arm.

Concurrently, she will continue her responsibilities on an interim term as managing director of Warner Music Philippines, where she has nurtured the careers of established and breakthrough artists.

Ismail will report to Chris Gobalakrishna and Jonathan Serbin, co-presidents of Warner Music Asia as well as Cat Kreidich, president of ADA, while working closely with global leaders from ADA. Remaining in Manila in the short-term, she will relocate to Hong Kong.

The newly-appointed MD will play a key role in ADA’s ongoing expansion in Asia. The company already has dedicated teams across the region, along with key distribution deals with major players including Bandai-Namco in Japan, Baramey Production in Cambodia, DPM in Indonesia and Yin Yang Media in Vietnam, as well as Rap Viet, the country's most popular music game show which boasts over half a million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Bolstering ADA's presence in Vietnam, Thuan Tran has joined as label manager for the country. Tran built his career working for Zing MP3, Vietnam’s leading music streaming platform. In his new role, he will help ADA support more local indie artists in Vietnam and provide a route to global audiences.

In a statement, Chris Gobalakrishna and Jonathan Serbin said: “We are delighted to announce Sarah’s well-deserved promotion. Throughout her tenure with Warner Music, Sarah has consistently showcased exceptional management skills and a visionary mindset that truly set her apart. Her advancement not only reaffirms our commitment to independent artists and labels across Asia, but also empowers our incredibly talented team to reach new levels of success.”

Cat Kreidich added: “We’re elated to extend a warm welcome to Sarah as she assumes this pivotal role within ADA, enriching our ever-expanding global network. With her leadership experience, extensive network, and deep understanding of artist development from a label perspective, we’re poised to illuminate local musical brilliance, giving independent artists the bespoke support they need to break through and realise unparalleled success.”

Sarah Ismail said: “I am incredibly honoured to be given this opportunity and humbled by the trust placed in me. I am committed to growing ADA’s presence across Asia. I’m most excited to explore and create compelling offerings to empower our independent artists and partners in their journey. ADA Asia is set to forge new partnerships and continue to champion diverse talents.”

Ismail joined Warner Music Group in 2019 and was swiftly promoted to the role of regional marketing director for Greater China & South East Asia. She quickly rose through the ranks and assumed the position of managing director of Warner Music Philippines.

“Under her guidance, Warner Music Philippines achieved remarkable results and unprecedented milestones, including the breakthrough successes of Lola Amour and Dilaw,” concluded the statement. “Her ability to identify and foster talent has greatly contributed to Warner Music’s success in the region.”