Warner Music Asia appoints Singapore MD

Gerald Ang has been named as the new MD of Warner Music Singapore.

His appointment is effective immediately and he will report to Simon Robson (pictured), president, Warner Music Asia.

Ang has previous experience spearheading marketing operations in SE Asia and Greater China for companies including Discovery Networks and General Electric. In his most recent position as marketing director for Singtel’s Fintech and Mobile Financial Services divisions, he successfully launched in-app services while leading 360 marketing campaigns covering PR, advertising, social, events and content.

Robson said: “It’s great to welcome Gerald to the Warner Music family. He has a brilliant track record in marketing and we’ll be harnessing his skills to amplify our artists’ stories. Singapore is a key regional hub and a gateway to South East Asia, which is experiencing explosive growth and becoming more and more influential on global streaming platforms. This makes it a very exciting and important market for international acts to visit on promo trips. I’m confident that Gerald will also continue our impressive record of working with exciting Singaporean Chinese talent, including JJ Lin, Stephanie Sun and - more recently – Nathan Hartono and Jasmine Sokko.”

Ang added: “I’m delighted to take the helm of Warner Music Singapore at such an exciting time for Warner Music. We’re focused on driving business domestically by expanding our Chinese roster and we’re gearing up to welcome back our international acts and continue to build their profile in the region. We’re all eager to deliver on a number of ambitious plans.”

Ang began his career as a co-founder of marketing agency Frontal Productions, before working for tech firms Green Dot Internet Services and NCS Group. In 2008 he moved into the digital marketing team at BlackBerry, before becoming a brand and digital leader at General Electric in 2012.

He subsequently worked for Discovery Networks, United Overseas Bank and Singtel.