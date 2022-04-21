Warner Music Asia partners with Thai record company What The Duck

Warner Music Asia has partnered with Thai independent record company What The Duck, by signing the company's singer-songwriter Valentina Ploy.

The deal will see Warner Music Asia add the established Bangkok-based star to its roster of singers, and will support the What The Duck label in its work to elevate Ploy's career.

Ploy has amassed nearly 40 million streams on Spotify and has charted in Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Jonathan Serbin, co-president of Warner Music Asia, said: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Valentina to Warner Music Asia. An extremely talented musician, she represents the new generation of singer-songwriters in Asia. The styles and themes of her music, and the range of languages that she can sing in, allow her to reach an incredibly wide audience with her songs. We look forward to bringing her sound to music lovers across the globe. And it’s a great way to launch our partnership with What the Duck, a real pioneer in the Thai music scene.”

Ploy added: “I am so happy to be working with Warner Music. I'm very excited and grateful to become part of the family as I feel that they support my vision of developing my artist career beyond limits. It’s always been a dream of mine to bring my music to the world and Warner Music is perfectly suited to help me reach the widest audience possible. With Warner Music and What the Duck, I’ll have an amazing set of partners that will help me achieve my vision and goa. I can’t wait to release my songs on Warner Music in the weeks and months ahead.”

Samkwan 'Moy' Tonsompong, managing director of What the Duck, added: “We are excited to collaborate with Warner Music Asia on this project. We have worked with Valentina for a number of years, and have seen how she connects with fans. Already, her base in South East Asia and Taiwan is quite strong. The partnership with Warner Music will allow her to spread her music even further.”

Ploy's first single with Warner Music, Bla Bli Blu, will be released on April 28.