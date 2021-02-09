Warner Music Australia announces new partnership with Rainbow Valley Records

Warner Music Australia has announced a partnership with Rainbow Valley Records (RVR).

The new label joint-venture is the brainchild of multi-platinum/ARIA award winning artist/producer Matt Corby, and long-time producer, writer and collaborator Alex Henriksson.

An official press release stated that Rainbow Valley Records “is set to sign artists across multiple genres and diverse backgrounds, aiming to unearth and showcase the best of emerging Australian musicians, while helping to develop and nurture their artists along the way.”

Speaking about the deal, Matt Corby said: “I’m pumped to step into a different role in the industry. To assist new and established artists from the perspective of an artist. I’ve learned a lot over the last decade and am looking forward to bringing my knowledge and experience to the table for this new company. I’m excited to share the music we have already been a part of and will continue to foster with a diverse crew of people, hopefully, for years to come.”

Alex Henriksson added: “I am excited to start working alongside this amazing team curating and facilitating a range of super special artists from our country and around the world. This is an opportunity I could only dream about and to see it coming to life makes me truly grateful.”

Corby and Henriksson have previously worked with a host of names in the Australian music scene, including Jarryd James, Budjerah, Tia Gostelow and Great Gable.

Of the signing, Dan Rosen, newly appointed president of Warner Music Australasia said: “I am thrilled to welcome Matt Corby and Alex Henriksson into the Warner Music Australia family. It is a new era for WMA, and Rainbow Valley Records is emblematic of what will stand for as a company - putting great music and brilliant creativity at the heart of everything we do. I cannot wait to start working with Alex and Matt and bringing the artists and music from Rainbow Valley to Australia and the world.”

SVP of Australian Artists & A&R at Warner Music Australia Paul Harris added: “After years of talking to Matt and Alex about music, I’ve always been blown away by their insight, and natural gut instinct for what an artist and song really needs. I can’t think of more capable hands to be putting an artist’s vision in. They just get it. I’m so excited to be working on this new venture with the two of them, and the incredible artists that we’re soon going to be bringing to the world through RVR.”