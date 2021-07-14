Warner Music Australia appoints Christina Erskine as SVP of marketing & promotions

Warner Music Australia has appointed Christina Erskine as SVP, marketing & promotions Australasia.

Erskine has more than 17 years of experience in the entertainment industry across Australia, New Zealand and Asia. She most recently acted in the role of director of engagement at the Sydney Opera House, where she led the internal marketing, communications and strategic events teams.

Erskine said: “I'm thrilled to be joining the iconic Warner Music Group at a time of exciting evolution. Joining forces with a new team of marcomms professionals is a unique opportunity to champion Australian and global creativity with diverse audiences at a dynamic time for the music sector. I look forward to cultivating passion, innovation and expertise to grow opportunities for our immensely talented artists and creatives in new and compelling ways.”

Warner Music Australia has also named Cathy Oates as the new head of marketing – Australian Artists. Oates is an artist manager and music marketing consultant through her company Original Matters. She previously spent six years at EMI Music Australia, with her last role there being the head of Capitol Records.

Oates said: "My main passion has always been developing and breaking Australian artists around the world. I now very much look forward to joining Warner Music and becoming part of the new team driving their inspiring roster of Australian artists. We are currently facing a challenging but exciting time within the Australian Music industry, which is all the more reason to return to my record company roots, bringing my experience after a lengthy and eventful stint in management and marketing consultancy.”

Dan Ellis has been appointed head of marketing - international artists, while WMA veteran Anne Combe becomes head of marketing – strategic.

Dan Rosen, president of Warner Music Australasia, said: “This is a key milestone in the evolution of our team at WM Australasia. Cathy, Chris and Rich bring a diversity of experience and thinking to the company and are all enormously respected figures throughout the music business and the wider entertainment sector. They recognise the important role that music plays in shaping culture and the responsibilities that come with that. Together, we are going to work with our artists to take their music to the world and connect with fans in ever more new and innovative ways.”