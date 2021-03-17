Your site will load in 16 seconds
March 17th 2021 at 10:12PM
Warner Music Australia names Hannah Pehi as head of people & culture

Warner Music Australia has appointed Hannah Pehi in the newly-created position of head of people and culture - Australasia, based in Sydney.

Pehi is an HR professional with over 10 years’ experience in people and culture, having worked in a wide variety of industries including in FMCG, Travel and Data and Analytics.

Dan Rosen, president of Warner Music Australasia, said: “Hannah brings a wealth of experience and a diverse background to this incredibly important role for Warner Music Australasia. Combined with her passion for driving positive culture and change, it will ensure that Hannah will be a key member of our Warner Music family and help to drive our people and culture agenda across our offices in Australia and NZ.”

Hannah Pehi said: “I am looking forward to being a part of the Warner Music story, working alongside talented, creative, forces of nature that will help to shape the future of music not just in Australia & New Zealand but across the globe.”

