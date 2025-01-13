Warner Music Belgium appoints Youssef Chellak as general manager

Youssef Chellak has been named as general manager of Warner Music Belgium with immediate effect.

“Chellak has a track record of signing and developing exciting local talent and his appointment underlines Warner Music’s commitment to Belgium’s thriving music scene,” said a statement.

Chellak will be based in WMG’s Brussels office and will report to Niels Walboomers, president of Recorded Music & Publishing, Warner Music Group Benelux. He will focus on building Warner Music Belgium’s domestic roster, developing collaborations with business partners.

Youssef Chellak said: "I’m very excited to join the Warner Music team which thrives on a culture of entrepreneurship. Our music first approach, powered by the latest digital tools, will enable us to support Belgian artists as well as build innovative and sustainable business partnerships. I’m committed to doing all I can to help develop the thriving music scene we have here in Belgium.”

I’m confident that he’ll create an inspiring environment where local artists excel and reach their full creative potential Niels Walboomers

Niels Walboomers added: “We’re delighted to welcome Youssef to Warner Music Benelux. His proven track record, culturally curious approach, and inspiring vision for the local music industry make him the ideal executive to lead our Belgian team. I’m confident that he’ll create an inspiring environment where local artists, emerging as the voices of their generation, can collaborate, excel and reach their full creative potential.”

Chellak has extensive experience covering more than two decades in the music industry. He began his career in 2000 as a producer, executive producer and publisher, collaborating with artists and songwriters in Belgium, France and Germany.

In 2018, he was appointed general manager of independent hip-hop label Top Notch Belgium, where he played a pivotal role in developing and supporting a new generation of local artists, including Dikke, Stikstof, Tourist LeMC and Zwangere Guy.

Chellak continued his career as an A&R director at Universal Music Belgium, focusing on developing local talent, including Aaron Blommaert, Berre and Maksim Stojanac, as well as contributing to shaping the company’s strategy as a member of its management team.