Warner Music Benelux acquires Cloud 9 Recordings

Warner Music Group Benelux has acquired Cloud 9 Recordings.

Following the acquisition, Niels Walboomers, WMG Benelux’s president of recorded music & publishing, will lead the collaboration between the labels.

Co-founder Raymond van Vliet will remain as president of Cloud 9 Recordings, which will remain a separate label, alongside his responsibilities at Blue Skies Publishing.

Cloud 9 is one of the leading labels in the Netherlands. It represents artists such as Claude, Jaap Reesema, Kris Kross Amsterdam, Snelle and Turfy Gang, and has the catalogue of Antoon.

Alongside the acquisition of Cloud 9, Warner Chappell Music Benelux will enter into an exclusive worldwide administration agreement with Blue Skies Publishing, representing authors such as Claude, Davina Michelle, Edwin van Hoevelaak, Flemming, Frank van Etten, John Dirne, La Fuente and Snelle.

Blue Skies represents around 100 songwriters and owns several catalogues containing hits from acts such as Dolly Dots, Luv’ and Willeke Alberti. Blue Skies Publishing will continue to manage the entire creative process with its current team.

The Cloud 9 team will join the Warner Music Group network and relocate to the Amsterdam Music Harbour, the creative hub of Warner Music Benelux in the Amsterdam Houthavens. Additionally, the Blue Skies Publishing office in the Dutch town of Laren will serve as a satellite office for Cloud 9.

Niels Walboomers said: “We are very excited to welcome Raymond and the Cloud 9 team. Cloud 9 has made a significant impact on the Dutch music industry with its versatility and expertise. In the past five years, they have had eight No.1 hits in the Dutch Top 40 with five different artists. With the expertise of our talented local teams and Warner Music's global network, we will strengthen Cloud 9's catalogue and create new opportunities and inspiring collaborations for everyone.”

Raymond van Vliet said: "On November 1, Cloud 9 Music will celebrate its 20th anniversary. It is a proud moment to sell this incredible company on the eve of this milestone. In the coming years, I will continue to lead Cloud 9, ensuring that my team, enhanced by Warner Music’s expertise, will keep representing our artist roster. We will take the next steps in the careers of our artists and continue to expand Cloud 9 Music. The combination of Blue Skies Publishing’s expertise on the publishing side, along with Cloud 9 Music as a label, provides a rock-solid foundation built on songs. Because at the end of the day, everything starts with a great song.”