Warner Music / Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund commits $1m to LA fire relief effort

The Warner Music Group / Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund has made an initial $1 million commitment to the Los Angeles area fire relief and rebuilding efforts.

The Fund will donate to vital organisations supporting the LA community, local first responders and those in the music industry affected by the disaster. To ensure an immediate and lasting impact, the Fund will contribute to California Community Foundation, LAFD Foundation, Project HOPE and MusiCares, among other organisations.

At the same time, Warner Music Group is working to ensure the safety of its team members. For employees who have had to evacuate their homes, the company is helping to support their emergency accommodations and food expenses. The company is also contributing to donation drives and volunteering efforts.

Len Blavatnik, head of the Blavatnik Family Foundation, said: “The destruction and loss of life brought by these wildfires are unimaginable. By supporting these organisations, we’re helping to direct funds to those most in need.”

Robert Kyncl, CEO, Warner Music Group, said “We’re joining the relief efforts to help the community in LA, while aiding the firefighters in their brave battle. Los Angeles is home to so much determination, resourcefulness, and creativity, and its powerful story is inextricably interwoven with ours. We’re determined to support the people of this extraordinary city.”

Over the last four years, the Fund has supported organisations around the globe that build more just and equitable communities and create real change in the lives of historically underserved and marginalised people, principally Black populations.

The Fund’s sustained, long-term investments have focused on three key strategic pillars: education, arts & culture, and criminal justice reform.

PHOTO: Jason Ryan/NurPhoto via Getty Images