Warner Music Brazil acquires stake in Sua Música as major aims to expand reach of regional artists

Warner Music Brazil and the Sua Música group have joined forces to enhance and globally expand the reach of Brazilian regional artists.

Sua Música owns the largest Brazilian music platform and the Sua Música digital distributor.

This investment will make Warner Music a partner of Sua Música, with the companies combining their efforts to develop regional artists and songwriters.

This initiative aligns with Warner Music’s plans to amplify its presence in the regional music scene in Brazil and strengthen this sector.

Leila Oliveira (pictured), president, Warner Music Brazil, said: “This is a very important milestone for us as cultural enablers. The combination of Sua Música’s significant presence in regional music with our national reach and global network will amplify the efforts of both companies and offer artists new creative and commercial possibilities and opportunities.”

João Alquéres, general director, ADA Brazil, added: “This partnership consolidates our presence in Brazil’s Northeast and opens space for the growth of regional genres worldwide. As we have reinforced with our partners, Warner Music can offer a variety of solutions for artists and songwriters at different stages of their careers. Working together with Sua Música demonstrates our ability to operate in various musical genres and different regions of Brazil.”

The partnership will allow Sua Música Group to focus on expanding its operations across Brazil, starting with developing a leadership role for its music platform in the Northeast and promoting Sua Música Digital.

The distributor already manages the digital careers and handles royalty management for more than 1,000 acts across Brazil, including Tarcísio do Acordeon, Vitor Fernandes, Thiago Aquino, Heitor Costa, Japãozin, Evoney Fernandes.

“Sua Música will be a significant partner for Warner Music in its strategy of expanding presence in all regions of the Brazilian market, boosting its authority in regional music, local partnerships, and sharing expertise in discovering new voices to create the catalogues of the future,” said a statement.

Roni Maltz Bin, CEO, Sua Música, said: “The announcement of the investment comes to crown and corroborate an excellent moment for the Sua Música Group in the Brazilian market. We are very proud of this important move. Since the company's creation, we have always grown with our own capital, and this investment will undoubtedly be very relevant to further accelerate all our business fronts. Warner Music recognized the full potential of our strategy, and we will certainly join forces to grow more rapidly in the national market.”