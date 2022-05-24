Warner Music Canada names Madelaine Napoleone VP of marketing

Madelaine Napoleone is set to join Warner Music Canada as its new VP, marketing.

She will be based in the company’s Toronto headquarters and report to Andy West, EVP and general manager of Warner Music Canada.

Napoleone will join Warner Music from Universal Music Canada, where she worked for nearly 18 years, most recently serving as senior director of marketing.

She has overseen Canadian marketing campaigns for international superstars such as Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes and Taylor Swift. Napoleone has also been instrumental in building promotions for a number of Universal Music Canada’s domestic artists, including Bülow, Reve and Valley.

Madelaine Napoleone said: “I’m excited to be joining Warner Music Canada and being part of the next chapter of its evolution. I want to support the brilliant marketing team and help them focus on creative ideas, long-term strategies and artist specific goals. I can’t wait to get behind our new, expanding roster of artists and help them tell their stories.”

Andy West said: “Madelaine has a track record of continual innovation, bringing creative solutions and strategic vision to artist projects. She understands how to build audiences for developing artists and help them tap into opportunities in our fast-moving and ever-evolving industry. Our artists will benefit hugely from her experience and expertise.”

Kristen Burke, president of Warner Music Canada, said: “Madelaine is widely respected by artists and industry partners and will be a vital part of our team as we reboot Warner Music Canada. She’s as passionate as we are about breaking Canadian talent and takes a collaborative approach to make this happen. We can’t wait to welcome her to the team.”

Napoleone first joined Universal Music Canada in 2004, when she started as an electronic media intern. She worked her way up through the ranks and was appointed as senior director of marketing in 2021.





