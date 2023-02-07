Warner Music Central Europe expands partnership with dance music agency SDM

Warner Music Central Europe (WMCE) and Stefan Dabruck Management (SDM) have agreed to extend their partnership.

The German-speaking music company and Frankfurt-based dance specialist artist agency have already collaborated on acts including Alle Farben, Hugel and Robin Schulz locally and internationally in recent years. The move comes amid a boom in the dance genre.

Both partners will focus on taking European dance music to a new global audience by marrying up Warner Recorded Music’s global network and SDM’s creative talent.

The collaboration also represents an extension of Warner Music Group's activity in the dance music space, alongside specialist labels FFRR Records, Spinnin’ Records and Whet Records, and the recorded music division’s DJs and producers, such as David Guetta and Tiësto.

The partnership gives EDM artists access to a leading European dance management and producer team, a studio in Frankfurt and major label expertise in WMCE’s local and international marketing teams.

Doreen Schimk and Fabian Drebes (pictured), co-presidents of Warner Music Central Europe, said: “This new chapter in our partnership will enable us to take a giant stride towards becoming a European powerhouse for EDM. We’ve big and ambitious plans to maximise our global network for Stefan Dabruck Management’s creative talent, so we can bring great dance music to a global stage. We’re kicking things off with a set of exciting songwriting camps and releases in 2023 and we can’t wait for it all to reach new fans and locations around the world.”

Stefan Dabruck said: "Together with my team, I am very happy that we’ll get to work even more closely and seamlessly with our friends from Warner Music Central Europe! For almost a decade we’ve been working together on acts like Robin Schulz, Alle Farben and Hugel, and together we were able to create history. We're looking forward to everything that's to come.

In separate news, Markus Holzherr has been appointed as chief business officer of Warner Music Central Europe.

He has joined the label after serving as managing director, finance and controlling, DFB GmbH & Co KG, a subsidiary of the German Football Association which deals with marketing and sales, IT and digital services, and event management.