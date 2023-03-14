Warner Music CFO Eric Levin to retire in 2023

Eric Levin, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Warner Music Group, has announced his plan to retire later this year.

Levin, who joined the major in 2014, has been responsible for global financial operations. He helped to steer the company back to growth and then played a key role in the IPO in 2020.

There will now be an open search for his successor in the role.

Prior to WMG, Levin held a number of senior executive posts in the US and Greater China. He was previously chief financial officer at HBO.

Music Week has obtained the internal notes sent today by both Eric Levin and CEO Robert Kyncl.

“Although I’m not leaving for many months yet, I will take this opportunity to applaud our amazing, hard-working finance team around the world,” wrote Levin. “I’d also like to thank all the talented people I’ve met at WMG, and express my gratitude to Robert, Steve, and my colleagues on the Executive Leadership Team, to Len, Lincoln, Don, and everyone at Access, as well as our board of directors.

“I love working with you, and being part of this extraordinary company that’s all about teamwork, passion, and ingenuity. But, after a transformative decade at WMG, culminating in an IPO and then a CEO transition, I’m ready to pass the baton to a new CFO. It’s going to be a natural progression, at a natural time… Whoever takes this role will be very fortunate. I’m looking forward to helping set them up for another successful decade of growth.”

Robert Kyncl told Warner staff: “When he arrived at WMG in 2014, Eric and his family had just moved from China, and the music industry was at its nadir. He helped WMG return to growth and profitability, making important contributions to its long-term strategy and the funding of its global expansion and major acquisitions. He was an integral member of the team that led the IPO and, as I’ve seen firsthand, he’s been a highly effective ambassador for our company with investors. Along the way, he’s built a great team, and strengthened our fiscal discipline.

“Needless to say, Eric will be leaving WMG in a much better place than when he joined it.”