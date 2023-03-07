Warner Music chief Max Lousada to appear for IMS Ibiza keynote interview

Max Lousada, CEO, Recorded Music at Warner Music Group, is among the confirmed speakers at IMS Ibiza next month.

The International Music Summit (IMS) takes place at the Destino Pacha Ibiza Resort on April 26-28.

Max Lousada is among the first 10 speakers confirmed for the curated programming for the 14th edition of the summit. According to the announcement, the summit will unite innovators, creators, visionaries and disruptors from across the global electronic music ecosystem for analysis of crucial business challenges and opportunities facing the industry.

Co-hosted by leading BBC Radio 1 broadcasters Pete Tong and Jaguar, the summit will cover topics including the complexities of AI, the next steps for music and Web3, diversity & inclusion, the impact of ageism in electronic music, music rights management, understanding neurodiversity, the ever-changing dynamic between agents and promoters, an analysis of music journalism, plus the unveiling of the IMS Business Report and its annual industry valuation figure.

In his debut appearance at IMS Ibiza, Max Lousada will reflect upon his long and influential career in the music industry in a keynote interview, covering his affinity for Ibiza and electronic music and lifting the lid on his vision for the future of WMG’s global recorded music operations.

Other speakers for IMS Ibiza include Tap Music co-founder Ben Mawson, who will present a case study on how Tap spearheaded the lawsuit that led to house legends Larry Heard and Robert Owens winning a major court battle to reclaim the rights to their back catalogue.

Other names so far confirmed include Sherelle & Fabio & Grooverider in conversation; Jennifer Justice & Tokimonsta (live podcast); Fat Tony - keynote interview; and Tom Schroeder (executive VP, Wasserman) in the gent vs promoter debate.

IMS co-founder and lead curator Ben Turner said: “IMS returns to open the Ibiza season with a powerful and diverse mix of carefully considered content focused on the key issues facing our industry today. In 2023, we no longer have the luxury of speculating about the future: AI has fully arrived, and things will move fast from this point forward.

“In our industry's first full year back to business after Covid, we're presented with a dizzying array of new products, problems and possibilities. Artists finally returning to touring do so amongst a huge generational shift and soaring production and travel costs whilst attempting to navigate the increasingly complex environmental issues surrounding live music. As a tidal wave of AI-generated content sweeps in, some welcome a new era of creative possibilities, while others lament the loss of another aspect of humanity in music, all while a cornucopia of unanswered questions are created concerning the control of rights. It's time for us to collectively ‘Face the Future’.”

Dan Chalmers, head of Music EMEA, YouTube, said: "YouTube is proud to support IMS in bringing together world-leading music pioneers. Innovation has always been at the heart of electronic music; forums like IMS are vital to bring us together as an industry to explore how we can collectively innovate and break new ground in the face of an ever evolving technological landscape. Change comes from within, and we're excited to continue our partnership with IMS to empower the next generation of music visionaries.”