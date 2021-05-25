Warner Music confirms latest grant recipients for Social Justice Fund

The Warner Music Group/Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund has announced three US organisations as its next grant recipients – Ashé Cultural Arts Centre, Overtown Youth Centre and The Africa Centre.

These investments further the Fund’s mission of supporting organisations that build more equitable communities and create real change in the lives of historically underserved and marginalised populations – with heightened attention to Black communities.

“Over the past year, we’ve been developing a targeted grantmaking strategy focused on three key pillars – education, criminal justice reform, and arts and culture – in order to optimise our impact and reach,” said Paul Henderson, WMG/BFF SJF board member and executive director at the San Francisco Department of Police Accountability. “This next set of grants is all about the intersection of community, culture, and commerce, and we’re very proud to support organisations at the forefront of addressing racial disparities with robust programming tied to the arts and education.”

In addition to monetary investments, WMG is developing ways for its artists and employees to support these organisations through their time and creative ingenuity.

“We’re committed to making an impact beyond just giving money, by using our creativity, influence, and global reach to support our grantees through meaningful partnerships,” said Temi Adeniji, WMG/BFF SJF board member and Warner Music South Africa MD and SVP of strategy, Sub-Saharan Africa. “Our DEI and philanthropy teams at WMG are actively engaged with our grantee partners. We’re trying to be as thoughtful as possible in our approach, including in how we work with partner organizations and who we select as third-party experts to support our efforts.”

As part of its intentional structure, the Fund has selected Richburg Enterprises – a Black woman-owned financial and tax services firm in the US – for accounting and tax compliance. It is also currently in the final stage of hiring an executive director to help lead and hone the Fund’s strategy.