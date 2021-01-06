Warner Music Eastern Europe recruits Bartosz Szwoch as chief financial officer

Bartosz Szwoch has been named the new chief financial officer of Warner Music Eastern Europe.

Previously CFO of music industry body ZPAV, he replaces Michal Muszynski who is leaving the company.

Szwoch will report jointly to Kinga Siennicka, MD of Warner Music Poland, and Vladimir Kocandrle, MD of Warner Music Czech Republic.

“I’m delighted to be joining the Warner Music team," said Szwoch. "Eastern Europe is a vital market of increasing importance to the global music business, with a sizeable audience now signed up to streaming and a new generation of talented artists taking their place on the world stage. Helping our teams support their artists is a great privilege and I can’t wait to get started.”

Welcoming the new chief financial officer, who has previously worked for KPMG and Canal+, Siennicka and Kocandrle issued a joint statement.

“Bartosz was the standout candidate for this role," they said. "He’s a strategically and commercially focused CFO with extensive operational expertise and a deep understanding of the music industry. We know he’ll help us seize opportunities for our artists in the years to come.”

Click here to read Warner Music's results for its fiscal 2020 period.