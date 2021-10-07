Warner Music Finland promotes Ramona Forsstrom to GM

Warner Music Finland has promoted longstanding executive Ramona Forsstrom to general manager.

She will continue to report to Niko Nordstrom, managing director, Warner Music Finland & EVP, Warner Music Nordic.

Forsstrom, who joined Warner Music Finland in 2008, will continue to lead on local and international artists’ marketing campaigns as well as taking on a wider leadership role within the company. During her time at Warner Music Finland, she has been instrumental in the success of local artists including Antti Tuisku, Arttu Wiskari, BEHM, Ellinoora, Kaija Koo and SANNI and has helped break international stars such as Ava Max, Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran and Michael Buble in the region.

Niko Nordstrom said: “Ramona is an incredibly valuable team player and is hugely respected across Warner Music and the wider industry – as her multiple industry accolades show. She has been pivotal to the success of the company over the past 13 years and is a visionary marketeer with extremely high ambitions for both our artists and our team. I look forward to her taking on a wider leadership role and I’d like to congratulate her on this very well-deserved promotion.”

Ramona Forsstrom added: “I’m honoured to take on this role in a company I love. I’m so proud of the work we’ve done for our artists over the years, and I can’t wait to continue to champion our artists and employees in this new role. I’d like to thank Niko for giving me this opportunity.”

Forsstrom started her music industry career in 1997 as a product Manager for EMI Finland. She later became promotions manager and stayed at the company until 2006. She then joined Live Nation Finland as a promotions manager, a role she held for two years.

In 2008 she joined Warner Music Finland as international promotions manager, before moving over to marketing and taking on the role of international marketing manager. From there Forsstrom worked her way up to international marketing director and then to marketing director for both the international and local roster.

Forsstrom won the Record Company Promotions Person of the Year Award at the Radio Gala Awards a remarkable eight times between 2009-2017.