Warner Music Finland recruits hitmaker Jukka Immonen and acquires recordings business

Jukka Immonen has been appointed as head of A&R at Warner Music Finland, effective January 1, 2024.

Warner Music will also acquire the recorded music business of The Fried Music, a company that was founded by Immonen. It previously partnered with Capitol Records Finland.

Immonen’s appointment will follow the retirement of Asko Kallonen, Warner Music Finland’s current head of A&R and domestic general manager.

Jukka Immonen is one of Finland’s most respected and successful producers. He has worked with artists such as Anna Puu, Elastinen, Jenni Vartiainen, Lauri Tähkä, Sunrise Avenue and Vesala, and has received more than 50 gold and platinum records.

“He will now use his expertise, connections and creativity to sign and nurture the next generation of Finnish stars and help drive Warner Music Finland’s business forward,” said a statement.

Immonen founded The Fried Music in 2002. Since then, the recorded music side of the company has enjoyed success with artists such as Anna Puu, Knipi and Viivi. Together, the artists have generated millions of streams and have landed multiple No.1 hits in Finland. They will now integrate into Warner Music’s roster and have access to its global network, helping them connect with a wider international audience.

Asko Kallonen started his career in the music business in 1994 at BMG, where he held roles such as head of A&R and general manager. In 2005, he founded the indie label Helsinki Music Company (HMC), alongside Niko Nordström, which was later acquired by Warner Music.

During his time at Warner Music, he has worked with artists such as Chisu, Behm, J Karjalainen, Jenni Vartiainen, Lauri Tähkä, Sanni and Samuli Edelmann. Kallonen will continue to serve as an A&R consultant for Warner Music Finland on specific artists and projects.

Niko Nordström, outgoing MD, Warner Music Finland, said: “Jukka is the best choice to lead Warner Music Finland's A&R team into the future. He has enjoyed incredible success as a producer and has showed brilliant A&R skills to develop artists and songwriters with The Fried Music. Also, I’m delighted to be able to bring the recorded music side of his company into Warner Music.”

He added: “Asko is an absolute A&R icon in Finland with an unparalleled track record of successful artist careers. I’d like to say a deep thank you to Asko for all the incredible years we’ve shared and for his exceptional work at Warner Music Finland. He has been such a vital and highly appreciated team member, and we truly wish him all best and happiness in the future.”

Ramona Forsström, general manager and incoming MD, Warner Music Finland, said: “I couldn’t be happier to welcome Jukka as our new head of A&R. He has a proven track record of helping artists develop and thrive, and I’m looking forward to him getting to know our roster while signing exciting new talent.”

Jukka Immonen said: “I’m excited to take on the role of head of A&R – the Warner Music Finland team is full of talented and driven execs and I’m looking forward to working with them in the new year. I feel there’s real potential to connect with teams around the world and help establish more Finnish artists on the global stage.”

Asko Kallonen said: “I’ve enjoyed a fantastic career and now feels like the right time to take a bit of a step back. I’d like to thank my artists, Warner Music and Niko for all the incredible memories. I’m looking forward to spending more time with my family, while also helping Warner Music on a few exciting projects in the near future.”