Warner Music Group agrees expanded multi-year deal with Spotify for recordings and publishing

Spotify and Warner Music Group have signed a new, multi-year agreement, which covers both recorded music and publishing.

“Through the deals, the two companies strengthen their joint commitment to artists, songwriters, and fans, as well as the growth of the music ecosystem through innovative collaboration,” said a statement.

It follows the recent Spotify renewal with Universal Music Group, billed as part of the plan for ‘Streaming 2.0’ to expand reach and engagment with fans as well as drive revenue.

Warner Music Group and Spotify will work together to shape the future of audio-visual streaming and enhance the value of music, according to the announcement.

The new deal will help deliver “new fan experiences, a deeper music and video catalogue, further paid subscription tiers, and differentiated content bundles.”

This major agreement delivers new benefits for artists, songwriters and fans, while unlocking further collaboration that expands the music ecosystem Robert Kyncl

The agreement also builds on the companies’ existing alignment around ‘artist centric’ royalty models that reward and protect the power of artists to attract and engage audiences.

Significantly, the new publishing agreement introduces a direct licensing model with Warner Chappell Music in several additional countries including the US, to ensure that songwriters’ benefit as part of the evolving streaming landscape. Like the UMG deal with Spotify, this new Warner Music agreement with the streaming giant will help to address issues with lower royalty rates that resulted in Spotify's audiobook bundling plan in the US.

Robert Kyncl, CEO, WMG, said: “This major agreement delivers new benefits for artists, songwriters, and fans, while unlocking further collaboration that expands the music ecosystem. It’s a big step forward in our vision for greater alignment between rights-holders and streaming services. Together with Spotify, we look forward to increasing the value of music, as we drive growth, impact, and innovation.”

Daniel Ek, Spotify’s founder and CEO, said: “For Spotify, 2025 is a year of accelerated execution, and our partners at Warner Music Group share our commitment to rapid innovation and sustained investment in our leading music offerings. Together, we’re pushing the boundaries of what’s possible for audiences worldwide – making paid music subscriptions more appealing while supporting artists and songwriters alike.”