Warner Music Group and TikTok expand partnership in new licensing deal

Warner Music Group and TikTok have revealed a wide-ranging partnership.

The multi-year, multi-product deal licenses the repertoire of Warner Recorded Music and Warner Chappell Music to TikTok, TikTok Music, CapCut and TikTok's Commercial Music Library.

It follows the comments earlier this year by WMG CEO Robert Kyncl about the music industry’s relationship with TikTok.

The deal will expand the level of partnership, collaboration and innovation between the two companies. It will create new revenue, marketing and insights opportunities for WMG’s artists and songwriters, while deepening the engagement with the app’s audience of music fans.

“As part of the deal, WMG and TikTok will find new ways to harness TikTok's revenue generation and promotional capabilities, as well as a wealth of insights,” said a statement. “In addition, artists and songwriters will have access to new ways of working with TikTok's vibrant brand partners, as well as to new fandom development and monetisation features, like merchandise, ticketing and digital goods and services, among other opportunities. Further, the deal will see the joint development of additional and alternative economic models.”

Additionally, the companies have agreed to a licensing deal for TikTok Music, the premium subscription streaming service that recently launched in Indonesia and Brazil, with plans for further growth in other markets.

The deal also opens up opportunities for WMG artists and songwriters to leverage the promotional capabilities and engage with the growing community of users on CapCut, TikTok's sister video-editing app.

Robert Kyncl, CEO, WMG, said: “We are happy and excited for our next chapter together with TikTok. Through this expanded and significantly improved partnership for both companies, we can jointly deliver greater value to WMG’s artists and songwriters and TikTok’s users.”

Shou Chew, CEO of TikTok, said: “We are very excited to partner with Warner Music Group to create a shared vision for the future in which artists, songwriters, music fans, and the industry can all benefit from the power of discovery on TikTok platforms.”