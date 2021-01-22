Warner Music Group appoints Dallas Martin as new president of Asylum Records

Dallas Martin has been announced as the new president of Asylum Records in the US.

The A&R exec will lead the Warner Music Group imprint, reporting to Eliah Seton, president of independent music & creator services, WMG and Craig Kallman, chairman & CEO, Atlantic Records.

Martin will oversee Asylum with co-president Gabrielle Peluso. He will remain a member of the Atlantic Records executive team as EVP of A&R.

“It’s always been my dream to head a label as iconic as Asylum," said Martin. "I’m grateful to Craig Kallman, Julie Greenwald, and Mike Kyser for believing in me and giving me the space to grow at Atlantic, and I’m excited to work with Eliah and Gabby to continue to evolve Asylum. There’s no better feeling in our business than discovering and breaking a new artist, and I learned early on that it’s important to log as much time in the studio as you do in the office. There’s incredible untapped independent talent in the world, and I’m confident that we have everything it takes to be the best home for the stars of the future.”

Seton welcomed the new role for the A&R exec, who's worked with artists including Roddy Ricch, Nipsey Hussle, Meek Mill & Wale.

“Dallas is a true champion for his artists, with an unflinching commitment to helping them realize their musical visions," said Seton.

"He’s the consummate A&R, who’s not only able to spot great talent but nurture that talent by spending endless hours in the studio crafting hit records. That’s exactly the sort of artist-first philosophy that we’re cultivating at the new Asylum. Together, Dallas and Gabby will make a fantastic leadership duo, backed by the brilliant Asylum team, as we continue to build the label into a coveted destination for the best in indie-spirited talent.”

