Warner Music Group appoints Dr Maurice Stinnett as head of global equity, diversity and inclusion

Warner Music Group (WMG) has announced that Dr Maurice Stinnett is joining the company in the senior management role of head of global equity, diversity & inclusion.

In his new role, Stinnett (pictured) will spearhead WMG’s equity initiatives, implementing tailored strategies and programs designed to cultivate a diverse and inclusive company culture. He will collaborate with WMG’s People team on talent recruitment and development, and provide support to the company’s executive diversity & inclusion council as well as its various employee resource groups.

Stinnett was most recently VP of diversity, inclusion and culture at BSE Global, whose operations include the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets, the WNBA’s New York Liberty, and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Maurice brings impressive knowledge, experience and passion to this important new post Steve Cooper, Warner Music Group

“The past two months have seen an unprecedented reckoning in the fight against systemic racism and injustice. We’re committed to lasting change throughout our company and in our industry at large,” said WMG CEO Steve Cooper. “Maurice brings impressive knowledge, experience and passion to this important new post. He will be a dynamic leader who will hold us accountable to our promises and be a credible voice both within our company and in the global music community.”

Stinnett will be based at the company’s global headquarters in New York City and will work in partnership with Nina Bhagwat, head of inclusion & diversity at Warner Music’s UK office.

“Music is a force for good in the world, and the music industry is made up of artists, songwriters, and people from every background,” said Stinnett. “Our business can and should lead the way in opening up a new era of diversity and inclusion. We’re at a turning point in history, and there’s a genuine commitment and desire for real transformation and transparency at WMG.

"I’m thrilled to be joining the company on this important journey, and I’m grateful to Steve for this opportunity to help make a difference. As I step into this new role, I carry tremendous pride in the work accomplished by the entire BSE Global family in progressing racial equality and social justice. I will continue to cheer on the Nets and Liberty as a member of the Brooklyn community.”