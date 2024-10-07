Warner Music Group appoints Eric Wong and Jessica Keeley-Carter to senior roles

Warner Music Group has revealed two key Recorded Music leadership appointments.

Eric Wong has been named president, East West Records & head of global A&R, Recorded Music. Jessica Keeley-Carter has been promoted to chief marketing officer, Recorded Music. Both will report directly to WMG CEO Robert Kyncl.

In his new post, Wong will lead East West Records, which now serves as a connector across the company’s global ecosystem, in order to identify local talent with global potential. Wong will also help sign and develop artists, while working across the company’s roster to foster collaborations and creative opportunities.

Keeley-Carter most recently served as EVP of global marketing at WMG. As CMO, she will lead the continued evolution of WMG’s global, regional and local marketing services for recording talent. Keeley-Carter will lead the company’s marketing network to deliver collaborative worldwide strategies.

These appointments follow the unveiling of WMG’s new Recorded Music organisation, introducing a flatter regional structure with enhanced global services, in order to create more direct channels between local expertise and international opportunities.

Robert Kyncl said: “Eric’s newly-created role leans into his long-standing relationships within the artistic community and his deep understanding of how music travels around the world. Jess is an expert marketer and an inventive leader, who will help us orchestrate best-in-class ways of cutting through the noise in an increasingly complex and cluttered world.”

Eric Wong said: “I’m excited to build even closer relationships with our artists and put greater firepower behind our worldwide network to connect the dots, unlock new value, and magnify opportunities for emerging talent. I’d like to congratulate Jess on her promotion, and thank Robert for his trust in me to take on this new position.”

Jessica Keeley-Carter said: “With the collective WMG team collaborating even more closely in our new structure, we’ll be set up to take our artists and labels to new heights. I’m grateful to Robert for this opportunity, I’d like to thank Eric for his guidance and partnership over the years, and I’m looking forward to continuing our work together.”

Eric Wong has served as chief marketing officer for WMG Recorded Music since 2020. He joined the company after nearly a decade at Universal Music Group, where he held roles including chief operating officer of Island Records, heading operations, strategy and marketing for the label. Wong’s WMG appointment marked his return to the company, where he had previously served as SVP, marketing at Atlantic Records.

Jessica Keeley-Carter joined WMG in 2019 as SVP of global marketing, helping build out the multidisciplinary global organisation before being promoted to EVP in 2022, where she worked closely with marketing leads to execute regional marketing services across LATAM, Asia and EMEA.

Prior to joining WMG, Keeley-Carter was at Meta, where she oversaw commercial label partnerships for EMEA, and before that spent eight years at Universal Music Group.