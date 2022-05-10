Warner Music Group appoints Stef Teng as director of diversity, equity and inclusion, Asia

Stef Teng has been appointed to the newly created role of director of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), Asia, at Warner Music Group.

Teng will be based in Hong Kong and report to Dr Maurice Stinnett, WMG’s global head of equity, diversity and inclusion.

She will work closely with WMG’s recorded music and publishing territory heads across Asia, as well as its People Team and Employee Resource Groups in the region.

Teng joins from Manulife, where she led on developing its Asian regional DEI strategy and shaping policies to promote diversity, equity and inclusion practices within the organisation.

She said: “I’m excited to join Maurice and his team at Warner Music Group. Music is an art form capable of transcending linguistic divides, and is an enabler of self-discovery, empathy and change. When my younger self was desperately trying to make sense of my own identity, music connected me to the experiences of LGBT+ artists and helped me feel less alone. The power of music is incredible, and I look forward to becoming part of the team that steers the music industry on a journey towards building an inclusive and equitable experience that honours the rich diversity of our communities across Asia.”

Dr Maurice Stinnett added: “I can’t wait for Stef to join us on our global DEI journey. She is a brilliant executive who has a deep understanding of the DEI world, invaluable regional experience, and a passion for music. I’m so pleased to have her come on board and know she’ll play a critical role as we accelerate our new initiatives to deliver on our DEI commitments in Asia.”

The news follows the publication in February 2022 of WMG's global DEI commitments, as part of its Environmental Social Governance (ESG) report, and the establishment of its Global DEI Institute later that same month.