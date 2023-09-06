Warner Music Group forms JV with Elliot Grainge's 10K Projects

Warner Music Group has entered into a joint venture with 10K Projects, the LA-based label founded in 2016 by Elliot Grainge.

10K Projects will become a standalone label within the WMG ecosystem. The label and its artists will benefit from WMG’s investment, expertise and global infrastructure, including via support from ADA.

Grainge will remain CEO of 10K Projects, guiding the company along with co-presidents Zach Friedman and Tony Talamo. Grainge will join WMG’s global leadership team.

10K Projects is home to stars such as Trippie Redd, Iann Dior and Internet Money, whose multi-platinum UK No.1 Lemonade boasts more than one billion Spotify streams globally. 10K Projects also launched the career of Ice Spice, who will continue to record for 10K Projects/Capitol Records.

“Joining Warner Music Group provides us with the backing, the collective expertise and vision to empower our artists and our employees on the next phase of our journey,” said Elliot Grainge, founder & CEO, 10K. “Max and Robert have been making all the right moves to position WMG for the future in what I think is one of the most fertile and exciting growth periods for the global music business. They have also shown that they value the kind of independent spirit and commitment to artist development that has made 10K successful so far. I know I speak for Zach, Tony and the entire team when I say how excited we are to get started in our new home.”

“Elliot and 10K don't just discover original talent, they understand how to ignite fandom and create fresh impact with each release,” said Max Lousada, CEO, Recorded Music, WMG. “It’s a label full of next generation possibilities – with its artists, its leader, and its team. As 10K joins our thriving network of independent music brands, we’re committed to giving it the freedom and backing to reach new heights.”

“We welcome 10K’s extraordinary artists, its talented founder Elliot, and his entrepreneurial team to WMG. Together, we’ll grow our investment in artistry and accelerate the pace of our innovation,” said Robert Kyncl, CEO, WMG.

In 2022, Grainge struck a deal to bring Homemade Projects into the fold. As well as artist signings, Homemade also encompasses an influencer management company.

As part of the Homemade acquisition, the company’s co-founders Zach Friedman and Tony Talamo joined as co-presidents of 10K Projects, overseeing A&R, marketing, publicity and creative for the label.