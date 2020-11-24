Warner Music Group hires Dr Kobi Abayomi as SVP, data science and analytics

Data science expert, statistician and author Dr Kobi Abayomi has joined Warner Music Group (WMG) in the newly created role of SVP, data science and analytics.

New York-based Abayomi (pictured) will be responsible for leading analytics globally across WMG, driving business insights through which the company intends to measure and maximise success for its artists and songwriters.

“Kobi is a brilliant author, scholar, and executive whose extensive resume speaks for itself,” said Oana Ruxandra, EVP, business development and chief digital officer. “Working closely with our partners in recorded music, corporate, and music publishing, he’ll play a critical role in helping us use data to forecast trends and aid our artists, songwriters, and ultimately music fans.

"There’s no one better suited to take on this post as we continue to emphasize the importance and value of making strategic, data-backed business decisions.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining WMG, a company that so many iconic artists, and many of my favorite artists, call home,” added Abayomi. “I’m impressed with everything Oana and the team have accomplished to build the business and I’m eager to get to work to help elevate the careers of the wonderful artists and songwriters on the WMG roster around the globe.

"From playing the pipe organ in church as a kid to DJing for my college radio and in NYC bars and clubs, I’ve been an avid consumer of music for a long time; I’m now keen to marry my love and enthusiasm for music with my professional training and experience in this great role at WMG.”

Abayomi joins WMG from WarnerMedia and has previously held posts at Barnes & Noble Education and Dun & Bradstreet, as well as serving as a professor at Georgia Tech, Binghamton University, and the University of Cuenca.