Warner Music Group launches podcasting network

Warner Music Group (WMG) has launched its own podcasting division.

The in-house podcast network will be called Interval Presents and will produce multi-format audio content.

“Interval Presents allows us to develop and share podcast content that propels fresh, engaging conversations around trending topics and issues that matter to diverse communities — all through a culture-forward lens," explained WMG’s SVP of digital strategy & business development, Allan Coye, who will oversee the new venture as general manager.

"This is just the beginning and as we grow, we hope to stay true to our roots in music while also using audio artistry as a vehicle to explore new terrains of storytelling, and ultimately, connect deeply with our audience,” he added.

The first slate of podcasts from Interval Presents, which will be launched throughout the year, will include talk shows and narrative-driven episodic shows.

“Interval Presents is a natural progression of Warner Music Group’s long history of producing generation-defining music, supporting creatives, and driving culture,” said Oana Ruxandra, chief digital officer & EVP of business development, WMG.

“There’s a hunger for more inclusive and authentic podcast content and, with Allan leading the charge, we’re thrilled to launch an audio platform that will connect with this growing audience and spotlight a breadth of voices and perspectives.”

Actress Lupita Nyong’o and Jason Derulo will be among the first to front podcasts for Interval Presents, while it will also work wirth production houses Snap Judgment, Awfully Nice and Double Elvis.

Last year Sony Music acquired audio, TV and social media producer Somethin Else to spearhead the label's podcasting efforts.