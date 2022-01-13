Warner Music Group names Janelle Curtis as chief enterprise transformation officer

Warner Music Group has appointed Janelle Curtis as chief enterprise transformation officer.

“She will spearhead the company’s ongoing tech-enabled evolution across its global corporate operations, with a focus on business structures, processes, and digital solutions,” according to a statement.

Curtis was most recently MD, global head of process automation, within global operations at Bank of America. In her new post, she reports to WMG CEO Steve Cooper, and is based at the company’s New York headquarters.

Steve Cooper said: “As a company that thrives at the intersection of pioneering creativity and disruptive technology, we need a unified approach to our innovation and execution on a global scale. It's also important we constantly evolve our use of emerging and best-in-class platforms to supercharge our support of our artists, songwriters, and teams, as well as our consumers and partners.

“Janelle is a world-class executive who comes to us with deep knowledge and wide-ranging experience. With her fresh perspective and technical expertise, she’ll be a tremendous catalyst for growth as we create our future and lead our industry. I’m delighted to welcome Janelle into the WMG family.”

Janelle Curtis said: “I’m happy to be joining WMG at a time of rapid change and huge opportunity in the entertainment economy. The explosion in digital business models and data insights makes it essential for us to find the right balance between agile global strategy and sophisticated localised delivery. The team at Warner has ambitious plans for using transformational technologies to serve artistry, music, and commerce, and I’m looking forward to contributing to the next phase of this company’s exciting evolution and diversification.”

Prior to Bank of America, Curtis spent seven years at Goldman Sachs, where she helped lead the digital and business transformation of the operations division, including in her role as operations senior leader, business architecture and change management. She previously held posts at Citi, Chase, and HB Curtis & Associates.