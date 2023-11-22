Warner Music Group partners with Small World Records

Warner Music Group has formed a new partnership with Small World Records, the label and publisher founded by music entrepreneur and culture & streetwear connoisseur SmallGod.

The new deal will see Small World Records collaborate worldwide with teams from Warner Music, ADA and Warner Chappell Music.

“The partnership will… see both companies discover, nurture, and amplify a new generation of African musical talent,” said a statement.

SmallGod will continue to lead Small World's operations and use his connections in the African music scene and expertise in marketing, promotion and A&R to help drive the label forward, with added support from WMG.

SmallGod has released collaboration albums Building Bridges (2021) and Connecting The Dots (2022), which showcased his ability to fuse traditional African music with a modern sound. Through these projects, he has worked with major artists such as 2Baba, Black Sherif, Busiswa, Darkoo, DJ Tunez, Djz, Headie One, Kidi, Major League, NSG, Oxlade, Tiwa Savage, Vic Mensa, and more.

The first release under the new partnership will be SmallGod and Black Sherif’s Fallen Angel.

SmallGod said: "Our mission at Small World Records is to amplify the voices of Africa and its diaspora. This resounding partnership with Warner Music Group will help deliver this mission by empowering emerging African artists, breaking boundaries, and resonating across continents. Together, we aim to compose a symphony of boundless diversity, innovation and passion, uniting cultures through the universal language of music with the core being from Africa."

Max Lousada, CEO of Recorded Music, Warner Music Group, said: "At Warner Music, we want to be at the forefront of culture and partner with the industry's brightest and most innovative minds. SmallGod is a brilliant tastemaker, marketeer and visionary, and working with him will allow us to champion the incredible African talent he discovers. We will work with his artists to give them the support and services they need to break onto the world stage."

We want to be at the forefront of culture and partner with the industry's brightest and most innovative minds Max Lousada

Shani Gonzales, managing director, Warner Chappell Music UK, said: "Over the last few years, Warner Chappell Music UK has become a real hub for amazing African music and artists. This new deal with Small World will give us even more access to the phenomenal talent coming through. Working alongside SmallGod, we can put these up-and-coming writers and artists in rooms with some of the world's biggest stars."

Trenton Harrison-Lewis, SVP artist and label development, ADA and Warner Music UK, added: "At ADA, we pride ourselves on giving a world-class service to dynamic independent labels. Working with SmallGod, and his team on the Small World roster, we will be able to connect their artists with a global audience and help them further grow their sound and international presence. I'm excited to develop our partnership as we make and promote amazing music."

SmallGod's first venture into the music industry was through the Ghanaian nightclub Basement, which he ran from 2003. Through the club, he built relationships with artists and started managing Ghanaian Reggae act Black Prophet, as well as signing Ghanaian rapper J-Town. He later managed Wavy The Creator and Eugy Official.

He then launched and ran his own independent record label and publishing company, Nasecworld, before the launch of Small World Records.

It was recently announced that SmallGod has opened his first studio facilities, SmallWorld Studios, in Accra, Ghana.