Warner Music Group promotes Cat Kreidich to president of ADA Worldwide

Warner Music Group has promoted Cat Kreidich to president of ADA Worldwide.

Kreidich, who joined ADA as EVP at the end of last year, will be based at the company’s headquarters in New York and report directly to Max Lousada, CEO, Warner Recorded Music. She succeeds Eliah Seton who, after over a decade with WMG, has taken a new role outside the company.

Kreidich’s remit will include ADA, the Asylum label, and Level, WMG’s platform for unsigned artists. She came to ADA from Sony Music and its The Orchard division, where she served for nearly a decade in top commercial, strategic, and operating leadership roles.

In recent months, ADA has expanded its global operations with ADA Latin (Latin America, Spain and Portugal) and ADA Asia (Greater China, Korea, and South East Asia). It has inked strategic licensing deals with partners such as leading Malaysian indie label KRU Music, fast-growing Punjabi aggregator Sky Digital India, Africa’s largest indie hub, Africori, and the Arab world’s leading independent record label, Rotana Music.

Last week, ADA announced an exclusive partnership with industry heavyweights Billy Mann and Benton James, launching JV label Icons+Giants.

Max Lousada said: “At Warner, we’re strengthening how we serve original artists and entrepreneurs at every stage of career development. As part of that mission, ADA is a beacon of expertise and support for independent artists and independent labels around the world. In the short time since Cat’s return to ADA, she’s already inspired everyone with her passion and creativity, her deep devotion to the indie community, and her wide-ranging global expertise. She’s the ideal choice to lead ADA into the future.”

Cat is the ideal choice to lead ADA into the future Max Lousada

Lousada added: “I’d also like to say a massive thanks to Eliah for his commitment to the evolution of ADA into the world leader that it is today. Throughout his time at WMG, he’s helped guide the company through many transformational moments. He’s done an amazing job and he leaves with our deepest gratitude and support.”

Cat Kreidich said: “Championing the indie community is in my blood; it’s what has guided my career over the last two decades, and I’m honored to shape the future of this space with a powerhouse like ADA. Building on the great foundation and world-class teams that Eliah has put in place, I’m focused on leaning into our insights to find new and disruptive ways to magnify the visions of music-makers and creators across the globe. I want to thank Max for this great opportunity.”

Eliah Seton said: “Cat’s an absolute superstar. I’m so happy to welcome her into this critical role for WMG’s future, and I’ll be cheering her on as she takes the company to even greater heights. It’s a bittersweet moment as I leave my Warner family, full of gratitude and pride in all that we’ve accomplished together, but I look forward to what’s ahead and sharing my next chapter with everyone very soon. I want to thank Len, Steve, and Max for the extraordinary opportunities they have afforded me.”

Prior to joining ADA Worldwide, Kreidich served as SVP, commerce for Sony Music Entertainment’s global catalogue, where she led campaigns for the likes of Mariah Carey, Billy Joel, Bob Dylan, and more. During that time, she also helped restructure the Legacy business for a rapidly growing streaming overseeing successful campaigns for Michael Jackson, Alicia Keys, Travis Scott, Bruce Springsteen, and many others.

Beginning in 2011, Kreidich spent nearly eight years at The Orchard as SVP of account management, advertising, and data analysis. She also founded The Orchard’s commercial insights team.

Kreidich previously served in a variety of other roles in the industry, including stints at Ultra Records, Caroline Distribution, Virgin Records and Motown Records.