Warner Music Group reveals huge reorganisation of recorded music operations, Max Lousada steps down

It’s all change at Warner Music Group.

On August 1, the major unveiled a dynamic new structure for its recorded music operations, with Max Lousada – the highly-respected CEO, recorded music – electing to step down at the end of the fiscal year (September 30).

Lousada – a Music Week Strat Award winner – exits after eight highly-successful years in the role, and 20 years at WMG. He will remain as an advisor through January 31.

Over the past two decades, we created something special together at Warner... The music business

has always been about evolution, and the time has come for me to build something new Max Lousada

In the new structure, WMG will neither have the roles of CEO, recorded music nor president, international, recorded music.

Effective October 1, the new “flatter structure” will aim to “elevate creative regional leadership, supported by global services, delivering maximum impact for artists on the world stage.”

WMG’s Recorded Music regional and divisional leaders will report directly to Robert Kyncl, WMG CEO.

On behalf of everyone at WMG, I’d like to thank Max for his extraordinary achievements over the last twenty years Robert Kyncl, WMG CEO

An official press release stated that the new structure has been “designed to strengthen services to artists at every stage of their careers, create more direct channels between local expertise and global opportunities, and position the company for long-term growth.”

Onto some of the other big changes:

Also announced today, Julie Greenwald has begun a leadership transition which will see her take on a new role as chairman, Atlantic Music Group, reporting to Kyncl.

Effective October 1, Elliot Grainge, 10K Projects founder & CEO, will now become CEO of Atlantic Music Group, reporting to Kyncl.

As previously reported, Grainge became part of the global senior management team last year, after the company acquired a majority stake in his label.

Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) - will be overseen by seasoned exec Simon Robson. The UK & Ireland group will now be part of European operations.

Latin America (LATAM) – including WM Latina – will continue to be run by Alejandro Duque, who has made a big impact on the region since joining WMG in 2021.

Asia Pacific (APAC) – a leader will be appointed to the newly created position overseeing the entire APAC region.

The US will be organised in two label groups. Atlantic Music Group, to be run by Elliot Grainge as CEO, already includes Atlantic Records and 300 Elektra Entertainment – and will now also encompass recently acquired 10K Projects, while continuing to benefit from the creative expertise of A&R legend Craig Kallman. Warner Records, which has enjoyed a resurgence under Tom Corson & Aaron Bay-Schuck – will now include oversight of Warner Music Nashville, along with Nonesuch and Reprise.

Warner Music Group is also strengthening its central global operations in order to create new opportunities for artists and drive additional revenue across distribution (via ADA), global catalogue, marketing, and WMX (including merchandising and Direct To Fan). As a result, effective October 1, the respective heads of those divisions will report to Kyncl.

Speaking about the change, Robert Kyncl said: “On behalf of everyone at WMG, I’d like to thank Max for his extraordinary achievements over the last twenty years. Max is a true artists’ champion, who created a culture that puts artistry first, growing our global reach and building a roster of incredible talent and an outstanding team. I’m grateful that he’ll be helping to ensure a smooth transition.”

He added: “I’m very happy to promote Elliot to his new position, and delighted that Julie will be taking on her new role, both of them working with Craig, as we take this iconic label to even greater heights. Elliot has been a stellar addition to WMG’s leadership team, with a distinctive approach to artist development. We have an amazing bench of creative leaders, and I’m looking forward to working more closely with them, as we collaborate on the company’s next phase of creative excellence, commercial transformation, and growing revenues. At a time when global culture moves at the speed of light, we’re doubling down on great artists and diverse music scenes, empowering our talent and team to have maximum impact.”

Reflecting on his time at Warner, Max Lousada said: “Over the past two decades, we created something special together at Warner: a music company built for artists, where original voices are championed, where their creativity is honoured and protected, and where superstar careers are ignited. I'm proud to have grown a world-class team who share that vision and whose enterprise and energy have brought in new labels, rebuilt iconic brands, expanded our global network, and pioneered new fan experiences. The music business has always been about evolution, and the time has come for me to build something new. I’ll be helping the team through this transition, and I have no doubt they’ll continue to develop artists who move the world.”

I want to welcome Elliot; I’m looking forward to working with him as we continue to place our artists and their music at the heart of this company Julie Greenwald

Julie Greenwald said: “My whole career is about developing baby bands into career artists and empowering our amazing people to change culture in unexpected ways. It’s been twenty years since I walked through the door at Atlantic and began the work of rearchitecting this iconic label. I couldn’t have done it without the deep passion and dedication of my incredible team, and our unbelievable artists, who make music that inspires and moves people everywhere. Finally, I want to welcome Elliot; I’m looking forward to working with him as we continue to place our artists and their music at the heart of this company.”

Together, we’ll pioneer powerful opportunities for the creative community and raise up a new generation of superstars Elliot Grainge

Elliot Grainge said: “It will be a huge honour to join such a legendary label group, partner with its iconic artists, and build on the extraordinary achievements of Julie and Craig – they’re leading a second golden age at Atlantic Records. I’m excited to work with the talented team at Atlantic Music Group to take the artists and the brand into fresh territory, and continue to nurture 10K’s artists and its unique spirit. Together, we’ll pioneer powerful opportunities for the creative community and raise up a new generation of superstars. In the meantime, I’d like to thank Max for his faith in me and Robert for trusting me with this great responsibility.”

Back in February, Warner Music Group announced a 10% cut in staffing to “free up more funds to invest in music”. Robert Kyncl informed staff of the plans as part of his strategy to “accelerate our growth for the next decade”.

The job reductions of approximately 10% (around 600 people) saw the major exiting its owned and operated media properties, including Uproxx, HipHopDX, IMGN and Interval Presents.

The Warner Music Group is the latest in a host of seismic changes in the music industry in 2024. Last month, Universal Music UK completely reshaped its frontline label operations and launched a new Audience & Media Division headed by Rebecca Allen as president.

Photos: Billal Taright, Matthew Furman and Logan Mock