Warner Music Group's ADA Asia partners with DPM in Indonesia

Warner Music Group's ADA Asia is partnering with DPM, one of Indonesia’s largest music companies.

Newly launched in the region, agreement links with Warner with a collective of 21 independent record labels, including Graha Prima Swara, Naga Swarasakti, Pelangi Records, Sani Musik and Virgo Multi Cipta

ADA will now also be working to artists including Armada, Andra & The Backbone, Cita Citata, Sabyan and Slank, internationally.

"This is a landmark moment for ADA in Asia and I can't overstate the significance of DPM in Indonesia," said Chee Meng Tan, MD of ADA Asia.

"It’s a massive coup for us to have them as our very first partner in the region, as it’s home to some of Indonesia's most recognisable cultural icons and music, as well as some of the most exciting developing artists on its roster. I'm looking forward to ADA and Warner Music getting behind them as we look to showcase Indonesia's rich culture and musical talents to the rest of the world."

ADA Asia launched earlier this month, and DPM's MD Iwan Sastra Wijaya welcomed the deal, declaring: "We’re very excited to join forces with ADA to propel both our well-established catalogue and our frontline hits, which have become a revelation in this dawn of the streaming era in Indonesia."

Earlier this month Warner Music has stepped up its presence in India by signing a distribution deal with Bollywood music company Tips Music.