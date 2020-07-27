Warner Music Group's ADA Worldwide launches Latin division

Warner Music Group’s ADA Worldwide has launched ADA Latin, headquartered in Miami and led by Juan Paz.

As MD of the new global division, Paz will oversee Latin US, Latin America, Spain and Portugal, reporting to Eliah Seton, president of independent music & creator services at Warner Music Group.

“Global impact is a cornerstone of ADA; we’re the indie that can scale,” said Seton. “Being a leader in Latin America is mission critical to delivering on this promise.

“As we continue to expand and connect our networks, capabilities and services globally, Juan’s appointment and the team and roster he is building represent a huge milestone. A manager himself, he has the creative credibility to be a true partner to artists—and his marketing acumen is unparalleled, having been an executive at some of the biggest players in the region.”

“I am honored to be leading ADA’s Latin division, and excited to work with Eliah and team to super-serve our artists and partners in Latin Iberia and beyond,” said Paz. “As someone with an entrepreneurial background who has touched all aspects of the music business, I was drawn to ADA’s unique position in the industry. There’s so much opportunity, especially in this region, and the local artistic community will benefit from having a strong advocate and partner to rely on.”

ADA has established a local presence in dozens of markets, including a recently announced expansion of its team in Benelux and partnerships with the likes of India’s Ziiki Media and Africa’s Africori, on top of existing leadership in territories such as the UK, Germany, Canada, and Australia.

Paz joined ADA in June and is currently building out his team in Miami and across the region.

A seasoned industry veteran, Paz previously led digital marketing for the Latin-Iberia region and the US Latin label of Sony Music. He worked on campaigns for artists such as Romeo Santos, Ricky Martin, Marc Anthony, Enrique Iglesias, Maluma and Nicky Jam.

Prior to Sony, he spearheaded the launch of the Digital Marketing and Consumer Insights department at EMI Latin America, working alongside artists such as David Guetta, Katy Perry, Juan Luis Guerra, and Pablo Alborán.