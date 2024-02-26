Warner Music Group signs Bollywood star Nora Fatehi

Warner Music Group has signed singer, dancer and actor Nora Fatehi. It is her first agreement with a major global record company.

The partnership is to promote Fatehi's global music career, working with teams in the US and across the world. She will remain signed to T-Series, the Indian music label and movie studio, for her Bollywood projects.

Based in India, Fatehi was born in Toronto to a family of Moroccan heritage. She first made her name as a Bollywood actress, appearing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films.

She has built a fanbase all around the world, with more than 46 million followers on Instagram and 21 million on Facebook. Her music has generated more than 1.2 billion streams and five billion-plus YouTube views on her featured videos.

In 2018, she appeared in the movie Satyameva Jayate, in which she performed a version of the classic Bollywood song Dilbar, which generated more than 20 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release. She then recorded and sang an Arabic version of the song, in collaboration with the Moroccan group Fnaïre, expanding her audience across the Arab world. She went on to become the first Arab-African artist to hit one billion views on a single music video on YouTube.

Fatehi’s other ventures into international music include collaborations with performers such as Tanzanian singer-songwriter Rayvanny for the track Pepeta, as well as British singer Zack Knight for Dirty Little Secret.

Her latest film, Crakk – Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa, was released on Friday (February 23).

Nora Fatehi said: “I’ve enjoyed great success in my career so far, but this deal is a significant step forward in my musical journey, a new chapter in my international career. My ambition is to be a global music star and performer, connecting with fans all over the world. I want to use my diverse cultural background to create music and dance that brings everyone together! I’m excited to work with Warner Music to leverage their experience and expertise to help me fulfil this goal.”

Robert Kyncl, CEO, Warner Music Group, said: “Nora is an extraordinary talent, electric performer, and cross-cultural superstar whose music reflects the rich diversity of her background. Her passion and ambition are infectious and we’re excited to help her reach new audiences, places, and heights across the globe.”

Alfonso Perez-Soto, president, emerging markets, Warner Music, said: “I’ve been blown away by Nora’s starpower. She has the creative ability and sheer stamina you need to become one of the world’s biggest artists. We can’t wait to put the global resources of Warner Music at her disposal as she starts the next chapter of her music career.”

