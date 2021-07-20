Warner Music Group to acquire Doug Morris' 12Tone Music

Warner Music Group and 12Tone Music have entered into an arrangement where the major will acquire the assets of the independent label founded in 2018 by Doug Morris.

Most recently distributed by ADA, Warner’s independent label and artists services arm, 12Tone’s catalogue and roster includes Anderson Paak, the 88 Rising collective (featuring Joji), Christian music artist Lauren Daigle, electronic producer/artist Illenium and music legend Dolly Parton.

Under this arrangement, Morris will continue to be actively engaged in the day-to-day activities of 12Tone Music and its artists. The deal is expected to close towards the end of July.

Max Lousada, CEO, Recorded Music, Warner Music Group, said: “12Tone is home to some of today’s most compelling artists and innovative label partners, encompassing emerging and established talent that crosses genres and generations.We’re very pleased that Doug has chosen Warner as the team to continue nurturing the amazing artists that 12Tone has signed and developed over the past three years.”

Doug Morris said: “After leading all three major music companies, I loved returning to my indie roots by starting 12Tone. I want to thank Steve Bartels and the 12Tone team for being such a big part of the picture. This three-year run has been a lot of fun. I look forward to remaining fully engaged with the WMG team, who are outstanding professionals. A special thanks to Max – I know the music couldn't be in better hands."

