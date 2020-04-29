Warner Music hires Chris Gobalakrishna to head up finance division in Asia

Warner Music has announced that Chris Gobalakrishna has been hired as the new SVP, finance and operations in Asia. He will be based in Hong Kong and report to Simon Robson, president, Warner Music Asia.

Gobalakrishna, who has previously held roles at BMG and Sony Music, joins Warner Music from WorldVentures where he was the company’s CFO.

Gobalakrishna said: “I’m delighted to get back into the music industry and join the most exciting music company in Asia. I believe the experience I’ve picked up from different sectors will be extremely beneficial in the fast-paced, ever-changing world of the music industry. I can’t wait to get started and to deliver the best possible service for Warner Music and its incredible roster of artists.”

Robson added: “Chris is a seasoned strategic finance executive with a wealth of experience of working across the consumer goods, entertainment, media and tech industries. He is well placed to lead our brilliant finance team which acts as a progressive partner to the frontline business and supported our strong growth over the last few years.”

Gobalakrishna started his career at BMG in 1994 and over 11 years worked his way up to VP of finance for BMG International. He was then appointed SVP, global digital business and new business initiatives for Sony Music Entertainment. Over almost two decades at BMG and Sony, he oversaw the growth of their global digital business and helped build their direct-to-consumer divisions, with a specific focus on expanding international operations.

He was then named CFO, digital, enterprises, research, marketing, events and social media for Univision Communications in 2012, before taking on further senior finance roles at Workstride, Beachbody, Tone It Up and at vacation lifestyle specialists WorldVentures.