Warner Music Hong Kong appoints Robin Ch'i as MD successor to Gordon Lee

Warner Music Hong Kong has appointed Robin Ch’i as the new managing director, effective immediately.

He will report to Simon Robson, who oversees Warner Music Group’s recorded business in the APAC region until a permanent appointee is chosen.

Gordon Lee, an industry veteran who has served as managing director since 2003, will be retiring after two decades in the role.

Under Lee’s leadership, Warner Music Hong Kong emerged as a prominent force in the region. He was instrumental in establishing the company’s artist management department, fostering the careers of acts including Janice Vidal, Khalil Fong, Pakho Chau, and more recently, Dear Jane, Kaho Hung, MC Cheung Tin-Fu and Panther Chan.

“His visionary approach consistently brought new artists into the spotlight, achieving the remarkable feat of breaking superstars every two years,” said a statement.

The company has expanded its revenue by 2.5 times in the last five years.

Robin Ch’i steps into the role after a 15-year career on the label side at Warner Music Group, starting as an A&R manager and most recently serving as director, A&R, brand and business.

Prior to that, he worked for four years as a creative executive at Warner Chappell Music.

Gordon’s impact on the music industry is significant Simon Robson

Gordon Lee said: “Music has always been a source of magic for me; it’s not just my career, but a passion that enriches my life. I’m grateful to everyone at Warner Music Group, especially my dedicated team, whose support has been invaluable. I also want to thank our artists for their trust, allowing us to help them realise their dreams. I have personally chosen Robin as my successor; he has been closely involved in the development of many artists and the business alongside me, and I am confident he will excel in this role.”

Robin Ch’i said: “I’m eager to take on this challenge and lead Warner Music Hong Kong forward. I look forward to building on Gordon’s incredible legacy and continuing to support our talented artists as they pursue their dreams.”

Simon Robson added: “Gordon’s impact on the music industry is significant, and we are thankful for his dedication. We are sure that Robin will lead the company with the same passion and commitment, ensuring we continue to support artists and innovate in this dynamic industry.”

Lee will work closely with Ch’i and will stay with Warner Music Hong Kong until the end of March during the handover process.