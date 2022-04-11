Warner Music India forms strategic partnership with Jjust Music

Warner Music India and Jjust Music have formed a strategic partnership.

Their first joint release will be an English language pop track from Tiger Shroff, the actor, martial artist and dancer known for his roles in hugely popular Hindi films.

The deal will see Warner Music India make its first foray into marquee Bollywood releases, while Jjust Music’s artists will benefit from being part of Warner Music’s global network.

Jjust Music was launched in 2019 by actor, film producer and entrepreneur Jackky Bhangnani. The creative vision of Jjust Music was to produce both Bollywood songs and non-film tracks across a wide range of genres.

Jackky Bhagnani said: “Jjust Music emerged from an ambition to create path-breaking music and provide independent Indian artists with a platform, while supporting them with our experience, expertise and resources. I am thrilled to bring to life my vision for Indian music through this unique collaboration with Warner Music India. Giving Indian music and artists the same exposure, support and opportunities as international music, this collaboration will only boost the confidence of our artists and enhance the quality of their music.”

Jay Mehta, managing director, Warner Music India and SAARC, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to partner with Jackky Bhagnani and Jjust Music. This collaboration will help us add value to our artists’ careers by offering support in a huge range of areas from live shows to brand partnerships. We’re eager to get into the Bollywood scene, but just as motivated to give a platform to talented and interesting artists performing non-film music.”

Alfonso Perez-Soto, president, emerging markets, Warner Recorded Music, added: “Jackky has a brought energy, enthusiasm and entrepreneurial flare to the Indian music market and he’s just the sort of person we love to work with. This deal will see Jjust’s artists benefit from our global network while Warner Music makes its Bollywood debut. It’s an exciting moment for us and we hope also for those many Indian artists who want a place on the global stage.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India and SAARC, Selina Chowdhury, Head of Marketing, Emerging Markets at Warner Music Group, Alfonso Perez-Soto, President, Emerging Markets, Warner Recorded Music and Jackky Bhagnani, Founder, Jjust Music