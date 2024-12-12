Warner Music Japan forms strategic partnership with NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan

Warner Music Japan (WMJ) has entered into a strategic partnership with NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan (NBCUJ) to enhance shared opportunities around anime-related music.

Through this partnership, WMJ aims to make a full-scale entry into the anime-related music business, which is rapidly growing both domestically and internationally.

In tandem, NBCUJ will leverage the reach of ADA, Warner Music's global independent distribution and label services arm, to expand the distribution of its catalogues, and help its artists engage with existing and new fans around the world.

WMJ will take on the production and promotion of new releases by NBCUJ’s artists. It will also acquire the distribution rights for more than 9,000 works in NBCU's music catalogue, including anime-related tracks, and begin digitally distributing these worldwide from early 2025, as well as handling the distribution and sales of physical products.

The companies will work together to expand opportunities for music tie-ins with anime projects, exploring possibilities for WMJ’s artists to contribute songs, such as opening and ending theme tracks, for NBCUJ’s titles.

To service this partnership effectively, WMJ has established an Anime Business Division, which has welcomed industry figures, including Koichiro Natsume, former president and CEO of Aniplex Inc, and Hiroyasu Shinohara, former senior executive officer of TMS Entertainment, as external advisors.

WMJ is working with NBCUJ to expand and strengthen this team with specialised talent.

Takeshi Okada (pictured), president and CEO of WMJ, said: “We are delighted to take a strategic step forward in delivering Japanese music to the world through anime, thanks to our partnership with NBC Universal Entertainment Japan (NBCUJ). The popularity of Japanese anime is exploding both domestically and internationally with fans increasingly connecting with it on social media and streaming platforms.

“This presents an opportunity for artists to connect with new fans worldwide through music used in anime projects. So this partnership will not only enable us to help bring NBCUJ's catalogue to the world through our global network, but also give our artists opportunities to further grow their careers by leveraging anime-related collaborations.”

Shoji Doyama, CEO and president of NBCUJ, added: “To deeply resonate with anime fans, the perfect combination of anime and music is essential. With this strategic partnership, I am confident that the collaboration between NBCUJ's anime and Warner Music's repertoire will bring excitement to fans around the world. I am also delighted that songs by NBCUJ's artists will reach even more listeners with the help of Warner Music's global reach.”