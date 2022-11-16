Warner Music Japan names Kazuhiro Shimada as COO

Media executive Kazuhiro Shimada has been named as chief operating officer of Warner Music Japan.

Kazuhiro has over 15 years of music industry, digital and business development experience. He joins from Amazon Music Japan, serving most recently as director & general manager, where he played a key role devising initiatives that drove the company’s creative and financial growth.

Previously, he was corporate executive of Universal Music Japan, and prior to that, VP, strategy of MTV Networks Japan. Kazuhiro has also worked at GAGA Communications, an independent film acquisition, marketing and distribution company.

In his new role, Kazuhiro will be based in Tokyo and report to Kaz Kobayashi, CEO of Warner Music Japan. He will be responsible for the company’s daily business operations, including leading key initiatives, as well as implementing organisational-wide strategies and policies.

Kazuhiro Shimada said: “Warner Music is highly influential in Japan and has an incredible reputation in the entertainment industry for its artist-first approach, focusing particularly on building long-term careers. I’m excited to join Kaz and his team and can’t wait to lead Warner Music Japan into the next level.”

Kaz Kobayashi added: “Kazuhiro is an outstanding exec who has a proven track record in the entertainment sector, and an extensive understanding of the Japanese music industry. We’re very pleased to have him come onboard. With his unique expertise and broad network, Kazuhiro will play a significant role in accelerating our growth in Japan. He’s a fantastic addition to our senior leadership team and I look forward to working with him to support our artists and helping them amplify their voices.”

Kazuhiro holds a Bachelor of Science (Economics) degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).