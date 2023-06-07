Warner Music Japan teams with creative studio LAND to export collaborative hits with global acts

Warner Music Japan has agreed a strategic partnership with LAND, a creative house based in Jakarta, Los Angeles and Tokyo.

The deal will see LAND fully produce music in collaboration with several global artists, for which Warner Music Japan will lead the global rollout in all formats worldwide. LAND and WM Japan will also jointly develop global marketing strategies and engage in digital distribution services and media promotion worldwide.

“With the rising global popularity of Japanese culture, including anime and games, artists and music from the country have been gaining international attention,” said a statement. “The strategic partnership between WM Japan and LAND aims to leverage their joint creative and commercial firepower to create a new wave of Japan-originated global hits.”

Our timely partnership with LAND is designed to help more amazing Japanese artists make an impact on the global scene Simon Robson

Kaz Shimada (pictured), chief operating officer of Warner Music Japan, said: "This partnership aims to create global hits based on the genius of Japanese artists, using the combined creativity and global firepower of LAND and Warner Music. We’ll put together thoughtful campaigns that’ll amplify artists’ voices and help connect them with fans around the world with a sense of speed.”

Simon Robson, president, international, Recorded Music, Warner Music Group, added: “Japan is a cultural colossus and the world’s second largest music market. Our timely partnership with LAND is designed to help more amazing Japanese artists make an impact on the global scene, as Japan’s culture is becoming increasingly influential globally.”

Naoki Wada, CEO and creative director of LAND, said: “Through this partnership with WM Japan, we look forward to making our artists’ creativity leap further and fostering global connections with fans.”