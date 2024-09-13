Warner Music Korea launches MPLIFY label for English-language music

Warner Music Korea has launched MPLIFY, a label dedicated to support Korean artists with international connections.

By concentrating on English-language music, MPLIFY aims to help these artists in global markets.

The first artist to join the Warner Music label is Olivia Marsh (pictured), a Korean-Australian singer-songwriter. Her debut single will land on DSPs from October.

MPLIFY is headed by Samuel Ku, executive producer at Warner Music Korea. He is a Korean-American music producer, songwriter and executive with over 15 years of industry experience.

“The label represents a fresh approach to music production and artist management, granting musicians the creative freedom to express their distinctive voices while targeting audiences worldwide,” said a statement. “It aims to build a global fanbase and support artists in navigating the complexities of the international music landscape.”

Olivia Marsh said: “I am delighted to sign with MPLIFY and to work with such a warm, passionate and innovative team. I am grateful for their support and kindness, and I am excited to begin my journey with them. I can’t wait to share my music with you all.”

Samuel Ku, head of MPLIFY, said: “Warner Music Korea is excited to announce the launch of a new label dedicated to nurturing artistic talent and helping artists like Olivia thrive creatively. This platform aims to connect artists with fans globally, leveraging Warner Music’s extensive network and resources. Our commitment is to support exceptional talent by providing the tools they need to achieve success. MPLIFY embodies our mission to elevate unique voices within the music industry.”

Jonathan Serbin and Chris Gobalakrishna, co-presidents of Warner Music Asia, added: “With the launch of MPLIFY, we are committed to nurturing a new generation of artists who reflect the richness of our global culture. We believe that music has the power to unite and inspire, and through MPLIFY, we’re excited to provide a stage where unique voices can resonate with audiences around the world.”