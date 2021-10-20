Warner Music launches Asiatic Records to support hip-hop talent across the region

Warner Music has launched Asiatic Records, a new Asian label dedicated to supporting the best hip-hop and rap talent from across the region.

It will aim to elevate the genre across the region and introduce its stars to a global audience

While Warner Music has launched country-specific hip-hop labels in the past, this new label is the first Warner Music imprint with the explicit mission of creating truly cross-Asian – and worldwide – superstars in the genre.

Asiatic will draw on the combined resources and experiences of the company’s multiple affiliates across the region, offering an integrated array of marketing and promotional services to help its roster grow their fan base across the east and into the west.

Asiatic will lean heavily into supporting female artists in the region.

“Asiatic believes there is an underrepresentation in recorded music of the incredible female talent from Asia working in the genre,” said a statement.

The first leading performer to join its roster is Ramengvrl, one of South East Asia’s foremost hip-hop artists. Raised in Indonesia, she has become one of the first female rappers to break into the male-dominated local hip-hop scene.

David Stouck, VP, A&R Asia, Warner Music, said: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Asiatic Records and the signing of Ramengvrl. Asiatic is Warner Music’s home to the best hip-hop artists across the region, and Ramengvrl is clearly one of a kind. She’s taken the Indonesian market by storm; we now have the opportunity to show the world what a truly unique talent she is. And she is just one example of the cutting-edge, multi-lingual artists breaking out in the region. We really see an opportunity at Asiatic to amplify top-tier talent from across Asia and to provide a launchpad for their worldwide success.”

Ramengvrl added: “I’m very excited to join Asiatic Records and the Warner Music family. Making it in Indonesia with music that defies conservative views is one crazy accomplishment. Now with Warner Music’s support, I’m ready to make my mark across the rest of Asia, and beyond. I’m so glad that the team at Asiatic Records is fully in line with this vision and my unapologetic f-what you think style. They have built an amazing team to support me and I can’t wait for the world to hear more of the songs we’re working on!”