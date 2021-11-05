Warner Music launches Atlantic Records Benelux

Warner Music is launching Atlantic Records Benelux, a new label dedicated to discovering and promoting emerging domestic hip-hop artists from across Benelux.

In 2020, rap and hip-hop covered more than a fifth of all domestic tracks across Benelux, whilst half of the 50 most streamed artists on spotify in the Netherlands were hip-hop artists.

Atlantic Records Benelux follows the launch of Atlantic Records Russia in March.

The new label will be steered by Sander Stijnen as head of A&R and Ixia Verdooren as head of domestic marketing, both of whom will remain in their existing roles at ADA and Warner Music Benelux respectively and continue to report to Martin Jessurun, president of Warner Music Benelux.

The launch of Atlantic Records Benelux is also marked by the signing of Dutch artist DJ Dylvn, who released his solo debut EP, Chase, in 2018, and has since been supporting and collaborating with Dutch hip-hop star Ronnie Flex.

“Atlantic Records is one of the most culturally impactful labels in the world with a track record of breaking original talent for more than 70 years,” said Stijnen. “It’s a huge privilege to build on that legacy here in Benelux and we’re delighted to launch our roster with DJ Dylvn, a hard-working artist and DJ who combines amazing talent with great vibes.”

Verdooren added: “I feel honoured to be part of this new adventure with Sander and the rest of the team, who have worked incredibly hard to get everything ready for launch. We want to build a family of diverse local artists who are impossible to ignore and deliver real cultural impact, pushing the limits of local repertoire.”

PHOTO:

Top row (L-R): Sander Stijnen (Head of A&R and ADA Benelux), Patrice Boone (Brand Manager, Hip-Hop), Margot Bastiaans (A&R Coordinator).

Bottom row (L-R): Amier Kalaeli (Brand Manager Hip-Hop), Lotte Sterk (A&R Manager), Freek Clinckemaillie (A&R consultant), Ixia Verdooren (Head of Domestic Marketing Benelux), Joel Brendgen (A&R consultant)