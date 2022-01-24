Warner Music launches EH Brasil label

Warner Music has launched a new label, EH Brasil.

It is focused on the country’s Northeast region, which has a population of almost 60 million and is home to Piseiro, a genre of music which combines electronic keyboards with vocal harmonisation, often played through a speaker known as a paredao.

The EH Brasil team’s first signing is Samarony O Vaqueiro (pictured), whose song Linda Charmosa is currently climbing the Brazilian charts, having generated more than 4.5m streams and 1.6m YouTube views to date.

Sérgio Affonso Fernandes, president of Warner Music Brazil, said: “Brazil’s Northeast region is the birthplace of unparalleled talent and it deserves special attention from scouts, entrepreneurs and record labels. With that in mind, we’ve created the new EH Brasil label to discover and support artists from these very special genres who have the potential to become stars across the country and beyond.”

The new label will be headed by its directors Samuel Pedro and Vinicius Lamournier Lopes De Araujo, who are both experts in music from the region. They are collaborating with a successful trio of producers called Mad Dogz to get the new label off the ground.

Mad Dogz helped Mari Fernandez record the hit Ficante Fiel, which went double platinum, with 33 million streams and 15m views on YouTube. They also recorded Sem Querer Querendo with Marcinho Sensacao, a track which has generated nine million streams to date, and Love Love + Eu with Felipe Amorim.