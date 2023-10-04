Warner Music makes strategic MENA investment in HuManagement

Warner Music has made a strategic investment in HuManagement, a GCC-based (Gulf Cooperation Council) talent firm within the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

HuManagement covers music, film, television, sport, digital media, marketing, and more, with a portfolio of more than 300 creators.

This new deal establishes a long-term A&R scouting agreement, in addition to marketing and branding opportunities. Warner Music will be able to integrate artists into its global network.

HuManagement's expertise in marketing, PR, bespoke social media strategies and branding will be made available to Warner Music’s roster.

The companies have already collaborated on two artists: Saudi star Dalia Mubarak and the Lebanese singer and TV personality Maya Diab. Both artists were initially identified through HuManagement's curation process, before coming under Warner Music’s banner.

Alfonso Perez-Soto, president, emerging markets, Warner Music, said: “As we continue to grow our operations in the Middle East and establish ourselves as market leaders, it’s imperative that we offer our artists an unrivalled service. By partnering with HuManagement, we are further enhancing the value we can provide to our roster and can guarantee them rounded end-to-end support, for the likes of live shows, sponsorships and brand developments.”

Hady Hajjar, Humanagement co-founder, said: "We believe this collaboration will usher in a new wave of innovation, creativity and unprecedented opportunities for the music and talent industry in the MENA region.”

Tarek Abou Jaoude added: “Together with Warner Music, we are poised to amplify the voices of our region's exceptional artists and creators, setting the stage for a transformative era of cultural exchange and artistic excellence."

Ahmed Nureni, general manager, Warner Music Middle East, said: “HuManagement has an incredible relationship with the Middle East’s most exciting artists and through this partnership we will have access to them early on in their careers. We’ve already enjoyed success with Dalia and Maya, and we believe there are many more potential superstars we can identify through this collaboration.”