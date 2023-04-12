Warner Music Mexico launches female-run label Gorgona

Warner Music Mexico has launched Gorgona, a label completely run and managed by women and focused on promoting female talent.

The label’s first release is the single Cypher 1: Ella, a collaboration between four artists – Mabiland, Emjay, Mare Advertencia and Delfina Dib.

Despite Mexico being the home of many successful female artists, the presence of women in other key senior industry roles has historically been low.

This concern led to the formation of Warner Music Mexico’s Gender Equality Committee. That resulted in the creation of the label in which all roles in the supply chain - from songwriting to pitching to digital music services - would be carried out by women.

The label is led by Andrea Fernandez, A&R manager at Warner Music Mexico. The song was produced by Maria Vertiz, mixed by Marcella Araica and mastered by Natalia Schlesinger.

Andrea Fernandez said: “The atmosphere in our first camp was very friendly because everyone felt that their opinions and voices were validated in the studio. They had practically never attended a camp where the participation of women was greater than that of men. We came out with a network of creative women who were able to get to know themselves and their work and produced spectacular songs.”